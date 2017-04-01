Joint effort needed to tackle climate change: Shivraj Chauhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan today laid emphasis on active participation at community and government level to combat the challenges of climate change. Addressing a programme in Bhikampura village in Thanagaji, Chauhan said that environment protection is immensely needed today and efforts at the community level accompanied by the government help are required to address the issue.

He said that his government in Madhya Pradesh has undertaken a people’s campaign- ‘Namami Devi Narmade’ to protect the environment.

Chauhan said that a massive plantation campaign will take place on the banks of Narmada river in July and invited people to participate in large numbers from Rajasthan also.

Social activist Anna Hazare, who was also present on the occasion, said that large scale efforts are needed to protect and preserve the environment in future.

