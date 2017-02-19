Latest News
  • Joint director of Technical Education sent to judicial custody for demanding bribe

Joint director of Technical Education sent to judicial custody for demanding bribe

The complainant had stated in his complaint to the CBI that two officials had visited his institute (ITI) and informed him that they had been directed to conduct an inspection of his institute.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published:February 19, 2017 4:18 am
punjab education dept, punjab technical education, education dept joint director cbi arrest, cbi, punjab edu joint director, jagjeet singh, punjab govt, IIIT chandigarh, industrial training institute chandigarh, iiit bribe arrest, punjab news, education news Jagjeet Singh, joint director of Punjab Technical Education, being produced in court after his arrest by the CBI. Express

A local court sent a joint director of Technical Education and Industrial Training, government of Punjab, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000, to judicial custody at district courts here on Saturday. The CBI arrested the joint director on Friday. The arrest was made when the officer, Jagjeet Singh, allegedly accepted a bribe from a person running an industrial training institute in Chandigarh.

Watch what else is making news:

The complainant had stated in his complaint to the CBI that two officials had visited his institute (ITI) and informed him that they had been directed to conduct an inspection of his institute. The ITI owner alleged that the two officials told him that his institute was running without proper lab equipment, charging fees from students of reserved category and had given admission to students who did not attend class and had only 10 per cent attendance. A show cause notice was also issued by the said department for de-affiliation of the institute. The complainant visited the said office and met the joint director.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 19: Latest News