Joint cycling expedition by Bangladesh and Indian army

A 11-day joint cycling expedition of Bangladesh and Indian army was on Wednesday flagged off in Agartala with an aim to further strengthen the friendship between the two armed forces. The two countries have shared history, common language, literature, arts and cultural ties. Over a period of time relation between the two armed forces have witnessed steady growth, an army official said.

“We want to further reinforce it”, Lt. Gen. A S Bedi said after flagging off the expedition. The 30 member expedition team, formed with officers and jawans from both countries would pass through major cities of the neighbouring country – Comilla, Dhaka, Jessore, Manikgunj, Faridpur, Magura – before reaching Fort William in Kolkata in 11 days.

Altogether they would cover 532 km. A defense press statement said, “Indian and Bangladeshi Army conduct joint military exercise annually, and the introduction of joint adventure activities would result in increased mutual understanding and cooperation at troops’ level”.

