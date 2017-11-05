Joint army exercise by India and Bangladesh in N-E this month

- Bigg Boss 11 November 4 Weekend Ka Vaar written update: Salman Khan finds Shilpa Shinde entertaining, advises Vikas Gupta to not take things to heart
- Kamal Haasan hits back at detractors: Since there is no space in jails, they want to shoot and kill us
- Virat Kohli: India's run-machine continues to break records at will
Contingents of the Bangladesh Army will take part in a joint exercise with the Indian Army later this month at a newly established training centre at Umroi in Meghalaya, followed by similar exercises by the Indian Army with their counterparts from China and Myanmar next year.
Guwahati-based Defence PRO Lt Col Suneet Newton said the Indo-Bangladesh joint training exercise — named Sampriti 2017 — would start on Monday. A six-day Command Post Exercise (CPX) would be held at the Joint Training Node at Umroi and a 13-day Field Training Exercise (FTX) would be conducted at the Counter-Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School at Vairangte in Mizoram.
“Exercise Sampriti is held alternately in India and Bangladesh every year… It also aims to enhance interoperability between the two nations and enrich from each other’s experience while carrying out counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations,” Defence PRO Newton said.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App