Join hands to find a permanent solution of pollution: Punjab Health Minister

Punjab Health Minister Brahm Mohindra on Monday exhorted the political leadership of the state to join hands with the government in resolving the looming pollution problem. Mohindra also warned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to desist from playing politics on the issue of stubble burning.

“It is the need of the hour that politicians, cutting across the party lines, come on a joint platform to devise a policy to check the pollution menace,” he said in Ludhiana.

The health minister reiterated the resolve of the government to provide quality healthcare services to the citizens of the state. He quoted data from the Punjab Pollution Control Board which indicated that pollution level in the state has decreased by 44 per cent. Mohindra said a permanent solution for this raging problem can be reached if political parties set aside their differences in pursuit of a remedy.

