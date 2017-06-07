Jogis to announce poll promises on June 21

A year after it was formed, the Chhattisgarh Janata Congress headed by the state’s first chief minister Ajit Jogi has sounded the bugle for Assembly elections due in late 2018. Party leaders said that Ajit Jogi would on June 21 lead “more than 10 lakh party members” from across the state in taking a pledge. The same day, he and his son Amit Jogi will announce election promises regarding women’s rights, farmers’ issues and problems of tribals. “We have represented the state passionately and held more than 300 sabhas this past year. Thus the Janata Congress has entered the hearts of people and emerged as a third option,” a senior leader said.The Jogis broke away from the Congress in June 2016, making the two-way fight between the Congress and ruling BJP a three-cornered contest. The primary plank of the Janata Congress has been to argue that both the BJP and Congress “are operated from Delhi” and emphasising its regional roots.

