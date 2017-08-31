Jodhpur: Woman on delivery table, OT doctors argue, shunted out

In the video, the two doctors were seen exchanging expletives in Hindi. (Source: ANI) In the video, the two doctors were seen exchanging expletives in Hindi. (Source: ANI)

A day after a video emerged on social media, purportedly showing two doctors at a Jodhpur public hospital arguing and threatening each other in the operation theatre even as a woman awaiting delivery lay on the operation table, the Rajasthan High Court, and state human rights and women’s commissions on Wednesday sought appropriate action from the authorities.

Umaid Hospital, where the incident occurred, on Wednesday terminated services of one of the doctors and transferred the other. Jodhpur’s Chief Medical Health Officer S S Choudhary said, “Dr Ashok Nanival’s services have been terminated. Dr M L Tank has been transferred to Mathura Das Mathur hospital here.” Established in 1938, Umaid Hospital is Jodhpur’s largest child and maternity hospital.

The video, shot by someone present in the operation theatre, had emerged on Tuesday. In it, Dr Nanival, gynaecologist and assistant professor, is heard purportedly telling anaesthesiology professor Dr Tank, “Arrey kis galatfehmi mein ho, salta dunga toh. (what delusion are you in, I’ll have you taken care of).” Dr Tank ostensibly replied saying, “Tu apni aukat me reh (stay within your limits),” even as other doctors are seen trying to pacify them.

Hospital superintendent Dr Ranjana Desai, said, “The woman in video, and the baby she delivered, are fine. But the newborn baby of another woman, who had undergone a C-section on an operation table nearby, died.” She claimed that the newborn’s death is “not linked to the argument (between doctors)”.

Calling the incident “shameful” and “unforgivable”, state Health Minister Kali Charan Saraf said, “We have constituted a committee under the Additional District Magistrate. The committee will investigate the matter and give us a report by Thursday evening. We will decide further on the basis of the report.” “The investigation is administrative because there is nothing medical in the altercation,” District Collector Ravi Kumar Surpur said.

Taking cognizance of video and news reports, the Rajasthan High Court directed that the Jodhpur metropolitan court’s chief judicial magistrate be also included in the probe panel. The court sought a report on September 4.

Rajasthan Women’s Commission chief Suman Sharma directed the hospital superintendent to present a factual report into the incident by Wednesday evening and asked Dr Desai to be present in Jaipur on September 1 to give an account of the incident.

