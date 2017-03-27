Jodhpur: Woman burnt alive for protesting against cutting of trees

A woman was burnt alive on Sunday in Pipda city near Jodhpur in Rajasthan for protesting against the cutting of trees. The woman, identified as Lalita, had protested against the cutting of the tree for construction of a road near the village. As per reports, a group of villagers attacked her when she protested and subsequently poured petrol on her and set her on fire. The woman was taken to the hospital where she died Monday morning.

ANI reported that the head of the village Ranveer Singh was also involved in the incident. Petrol and other inflammable liquids were poured on the girl while she was put on fire. The body of the girl has been kept at MJH hospital of Jodhpur. The Borunda Police has registered a case in the matter and is investigating the matter.

According to NDTV, 10 people have been named in the FIR registered. NDTV also reported that police officer Suresh Chaudhary told the news agency ANI: “The sarpanch and other people poured petrol on her and burnt her alive. The body is in the mortuary. We will arrest the accused soon, after a fair investigation.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd