Jodhpur to get state’s first sanitary napkin incinerators

In a first for Rajasthan, incinerators for the disposal of used sanitary napkins will soon be installed in government-run girls schools Jodhpur. Made of clay, the incinerators will cost very little when compared to electric ones, and convert the used napkins to ash. Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Pradeep K Gavande said the government has been providing sanitary napkins for girls from Class VI to Class XII in government schools, free of cost.

“But their disposal had emerged as a major issue. It (improper disposal) might lead to infection and spreading of diseases,” Gavande said.

Considering the threat it may pose to health and the environment, the zila parishad has decided to set up these incinerators in the schools of the district with the help of government-owned Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC).

“Such incinerators are being used successfully in Gujrat and Maharashtra for the past 10 years. They have zero maintenance cost, cause zero-pollution and do not result in any infection,” he said.

According to Zila Parishad Additional Chief Executive Officer Chanchal Verma, these incinerators will be made locally.

The schools, where these incinerators will be installed to coincide with the new academic session, have also been identified, he said.

