Jodhpur : Snake charmer held after man dies of snake bite

Police has arrested a snake charmer who was absconding after one of his snakes fatally bit a man in Jodhpur district, police said today. Inderam Suthar was arrested from Jatawas village in the district last night, they said. “A case under section 304 of IPC (causing death by negligence) has been registered,” SP (Rural) Harendra Kumar said.

The incident took place on Sunday when Suthar put the snake around 35-year-old Baburam Jakhar’s neck as part of a religious ceremony in Lohawat area, he said.

“Suthar came with snakes in a sack and, boasting to have control over them, attempted to roll the snakes on the necks of the devotees sitting there despite the protest from villagers,” said Kumar.

The reptile bit Jakhar on his temple region during the act, police said.The snake charmer took Jakhar to a nearby temple for conjuration activities for two hours and but later rushed him to a hospital when his condition worsened.

“His family members rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead, and a complaint was filed later,” police said.

According to preliminary investigation, the accused used to run a readymade garments shop in the village but then associated himself with a village godman and started practising the same.

He gradually became popular among the villagers through regular religious activities, Kumar said.

