Jodhpur: Navy officer held for plane bomb hoax

Air India’s Delhi-Jodhpur-Jaipur flight had to be evacuated and searched after a Lieutenant Commander of the Indian Navy allegedly claimed that there was a bomb on the flight, officials said. Air India’s Delhi-Jodhpur-Jaipur flight had to be evacuated and searched after a Lieutenant Commander of the Indian Navy allegedly claimed that there was a bomb on the flight, officials said.

Lieutenant Commander Bhanu Pratap Singh Godara didn’t know that the flight makes a stop at Jodhpur too and wanted to get down there. However, the crew said he was not allowed to get down as his ticket was till Jaipur,” an airport official said.

“This triggered a debate and during the discussion, the word bomb was uttered. It is not clear who said it. There were allegations and counter-allegations by the passenger, who claimed he did not say it. Hearing the word, the pilot alerted the airport which had to activate the standard operating procedures. All the passengers were evacuated and their luggage thoroughly searched,” the official said.

“We are still interrogating him. He wanted to go to Nokha in Bikaner and thus get down at Jodhpur (which is closer),” Jodhpur Commissioner of Police, Ashok Rathore said.

