Jobs, admissions secured on fake caste certificates not valid: Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India. Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that job and admissions secured on caste certificates in reserved categories cannot be sustained if found to be fake subsequently, as reported by PTI. The apex court also said it disagrees with the Bombay High Court ruling that a person can be allowed to continue in job if caste certificate is found fake after a long period.

In June this year, the Centre had said that those employees who got jobs using fake backward caste certificates will be dismissed, as reported by PTI. The Centre also directed all central government departments to collect details about any such appointments from numerous organisations under them.

