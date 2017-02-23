Job protests rock his govt as KCR gifts Rs 5-crore gold at Tirupati temple

Rao at Tirupati Wednesday. Rao at Tirupati Wednesday.

EARLY Wednesday, police raided the house of Prof B Kodandaram, one of the leaders of the movement for a Telangana state, and took him into preventive custody to foil a rally where thousands were supposed to protest against the new state’s failure to keep its promise of jobs. More arrests were made during the course of the day, of hundreds of youths who had come to Hyderabad to participate in the rally.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao spent the day 600 km away, making an offering of gold ornaments worth Rs 5.5 crore at the Tirupati temple, as thanks for the new state.

However, the CM’s offering didn’t just stand out for the fact that it coincided with the arrests. It was at least the third instance of Rao’s indulgence at a time when the state’s coffers are strained. One of the main issues that fuelled the Telangana movement was the promise of jobs in a separate state, a vow also made by the KCR-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). In 2015-16, the unemployment rate in Telangana stood at 7.7 per cent, while the same year, the state saw 1,358 farm sector-related suicides, as per the National Crime Records Bureau.

After offering the gold ornaments at Tirupati, in Andhra Pradesh, KCR said, “I prayed for the welfare of both the Telugu-speaking states. Now that I have fulfilled this vow, I think that problems that people of both states are facing would be resolved amicably.”

At the height of the Telangana agitation, Rao had promised to make offerings to deities at “several famous temples” if the new state was formed. Telangana had become a separate state on June 2, 2014, and on February 24, 2015, the TRS government had issued two Government Orders earmaking funds from the Common Good Fund of the Telangana Endowments Department to offer these ornaments.

GO No. 23 set aside Rs 5 crore for the offering at Tirupati, while GO No. 22 allocated Rs 59 lakh for four other temples. As per the government order, the bulk of this sum was for donating a 2-kg gold crown worth Rs 57 lakh at Bhadrakali Ammavaru temple in Warangal.

On October 9 last year, KCR offered the gold crown at the temple, but by that time, its size had gone up to 11.7 kg and cost approximately Rs 3.70 crore, according to the Endowments Deparment. The difference between the two amounts was borne by the Telangana government.

Earlier, the TRS government spent approximately Rs 35 crore on constructing a new residence and office complex for KCR in the existing CM Camp Complex at Begumpet, even as the old CM residence built by the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was renovated. The new buildings were built as KCR was reportedly unhappy with the vaastu of the old one, and believed it would bring his downfall.

KCR also stopped going to his office in the Telangana Secretariat for the same reasons. However, in this case his plans to demolish the old Secretariat building and construct a new one were dropped after the Opposition protested.

The new official CM residence complex, named Pragati Bhavan, has five buildings, including two existing buildings. Several rooms and KCR’s office in the complex are fitted with bullet-proof glass.

In December 2015, KCR had performed Ayutha Chandi Yagam prayers lasting five days at a cost of approximately Rs 5 crore, to “ward off evil spirits”, “remove obstacles on the past of success”, and “bring prosperity and peace”, as well as for his own good fortune. KCR had claimed that no money had been spent from the state coffers for the puja.

He had also said at the time that he had vowed to perform this yagya if Telangana was formed.

Endowments Minister A Indra Karan Reddy said not just KCR but other Telangana leaders too had vowed to offer ornaments to deities if the state was formed. “We are not hiding it, and the CM is not doing it on impulse. At the height of the Telangana agitation, all TRS leaders took all kinds of vows because we wanted to achieve Telangana at any cost,” he told The Indian Express.

Reddy also claimed that there was no opposition to KCR’s gesture. “The Telangana Cabinet approved the gold offerings to various temples on January 30, 2015. A committee was also constituted to oversee the making of these gold ornaments. It is a thanks giving gesture that the people of Telangana approve of. GOs were issued which are in public domain. It was a collective decision of all the ministers and MLAs and Telangana leaders. It was in the interest and welfare of the people of Telangana who fought for Telangana,” he says.

For many in Hyderabad on Wednesday, shocked over the treatment meted out to Prof Kondandaram, that claim sounded hollow. The convenor of the Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) that spearheaded the Telangana agitation and a professor in the Political Science Department at Osmania University, Kodandaram had brought together students of the university and other educational institutions across Telangana to push for the new state. Lately, he had been questioning the TRS government over various issues, including unemployment, housing schemes for poor, and the slow progress of drinking water supply projects.

The TJAC and representatives of civil society and rights organisations strongly condemned the arrest of Kodandaram and students ahead of the March for Jobs rally on Wednesday. “The Telangana government is using police repression to obstruct the people’s democratic right to assemble and voice their protest. We strongly condemn this undemocratic and repressive action. The demand for jobs has been one of the central demands that drove the Telangana movement. It was expected that the Telangana government will take comprehensive steps to ensure better employment for the youth of Telangana,” a TJAC statement said.

Said D Sravan, a former leader of the TRS who joined the Congress in April 2014, “This (the offerings to deities) has nothing to do with Telangana people. KCR is using the hardearned money of Telangana people to fulfill personal vows.”