Job Fair at Mohali: ‘It is a dream come true for me… I wanted to earn on my own’

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh during the job fair at Sports Complex in Sector 78 , Mohali, on Tuesday.

TEARS STARTED rolling down the cheeks of Tarak, a resident of Pathankot, after he received the appointment letter. He got a job in Bains hotel in Pathankot during a job fair which was held at Pathankot last month. Tarak, who had studied at the Pathankot Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and completed his course two years ago, said that he had to struggle to complete his studies as his father became jobless three years ago. “My dream came true. Although the salary is Rs 4,500 per month, I feel that I can help my parents run the family. My younger sister is studying in eleventh class. I want her to complete her studies without any problem,” said Tarak, adding that after receiving the job letter, he made the first call to his mother.

Vikas, another applicant who got the job in a hotel, completed his study at the ITI in Pathankot area and then started looking for a job. He had not got a job for the last one-and-a-half year.

“I got a job for Rs 6,500. I belong to a very small family in Pathankot. My father works as a manager with a private company in Jalandhar. I have a younger sibling. After completing my study, I was desperate to get a job to help my family. I feel that now I can help my family in a better way,” he added.

Jasmine Kaur, a student from Jalandhar, completed her post-graduation in business management in 2016. She said that she had been looking for a job for the last one year and she attended the job fair at the Lovely Professional University on August 21. She got selected by Reliance for an annual package of Rs 2.20 lakh.

The daughter of an electrician, Jasmine came with her friend Harneet Kaur to take her appointment letter at the function held on Tuesday.

“It is a dream come true for me. I wanted to earn on my own. My father always asked me to focus on my studies. I completed my studies from Chandigarh University, and then moved back to Jalandhar in 2016,” she added.

Jagjot Singh, a resident of Ropar, said that he completed his MTech in civil engineering last year and he got selected at the job fair which was organised by the government last week at Chandigarh University (CU). His father is a farmer.

“I got a job in Delhi, with an annual package of Rs 4 lakh. I feel it was my sheer hard work that I got this job,” he added. The maximum number of applicants who got the job letters were in the age group of 22 to 28 years. The majority of applicants belonged to Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts.

Officials said that the students who completed their education from ITIs also got the jobs which was an encouraging step towards skill development.

The Punjab government held as many as 21 job fairs in 13 days last month and around four lakh people applied for various jobs on a special website launched for the ‘Ghar Ghar Naukri’ programme by the state government. Out of the total four lakh applicants who applied for the jobs, around 3.10 lakh got selected for various jobs.

Those who got selected included 1.57 lakh graduate candidates who have done their degrees in different technical courses and 62,229 diploma holders in different subjects. As many as 54,417 candidates have done post-graduation in different subjects and 38,221 applicants have completed their degrees from various Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

The applicants who got selected were offered annual packages between Rs 1.20 lakh and Rs 21 lakh by the companies. In the first phase, appointment letters will be distributed to 50,00 applicants.

A total of 832 companies came for the job fairs and selected the candidates. The major companies which participated in the job fairs include Maruti, Reliance and Videocon. The local companies, including Pathankot-based Bains hotels, also recruited candidates.

