JNU students should take oath to protect nationalism: BJP MP

The students of JNU must take an oath of protecting the shine of India’s pride and nationality, a BJP MP said day while supporting a demand by the Vice Chancellor to install a battle tank inside the campus. Meenakshi Lekhi, raising the issue during zero hour in the Lok Sabha, also criticised attempts to create a “controversy” following the call by the Jawaharlal Nehru University vice chancellor Jagadesh Kumar to install the tank.
She said “anti-India” slogans like ‘India will be broken’ were raised inside the campus and such activities cannot be allowed to continue.
“It is very unfortunate. A controversy is being created following the vice chancellor’s views. The JNU is run by tax-payer’s money. Anti-India slogans were raised inside the campus. It is an insult of those protecting the border,” Lekhi said. The BJP MP from Delhi said the JNU students should take an oath that they will protect the country’s pride and nationality.
Justifying the JNU vice chancellor’s demand, she said replica of aircraft were installed at various places including schools and students find them very interesting. “There was an aircraft in my son’s school. It was encouraging for the students. There is nothing wrong in the VC’s demand,” she said.
On July 16, while participating in an event at the JNU to celebrate the Kargil Vijay Divas, requested minister of state for external affairs V K Singh to install a tank inside the campus.
The JNU VC’s demand drew widespread criticism from a number of political parties as well as some students of the university. During the zero hour, YSR Congress MP Renuka Butta demanded intervention by the central government in probing the drug racket busted recently in Hyderabad.
She alleged that a number of high-profile people may have been involved in the racket and there must be thorough investigation into it. She said children and youth were being dragged into the racket and added that drugs can even be ordered online. “It is a very serious problem,” she said.
- Jul 27, 2017 at 4:35 pmAnti India slogans, hatred amongst different religions and castes have been started by BJP/Modi government. Why these things never happened during Congress rule? Modi is dividing India and he is creating problems on all the borders. It looks lik India will break very soon.Reply
- Jul 27, 2017 at 4:30 pmWhy BJP is meddling in colleges. Why not this MP go to border and protect India . When a Son or Daughter in a family speaks against the Father will the father throw them out BJP should stop its interference in collegesReply
- Jul 27, 2017 at 4:23 pmShut your mouth, who are you to define and demand nationalism?Reply
- Jul 27, 2017 at 4:21 pmanti national slogans not fine. But the ones in government letting them go away are even bigger s. The zee tv videos created a wave of nationalism. What happened to them. The m...f#k rs cant use them in court. Raising questions on the authenticity of the videos and the legitimacy of these so called nationalis mantrisReply