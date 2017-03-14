JNU student suicide: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami announces Rs 3 lakh solatium

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy (Reuters/Stringer photo) Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy (Reuters/Stringer photo)

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday condoled the death of a Dalit PhD student of Delhi Jawaharlal Nehru University hailing from Tamil Nadu and announced a solatium of Rs three lakh to his family. “I am deeply grieved by the death of J Muthu Krishnan and I convey my condolences to his family,” Palaniswami said.

Muthu Krishnan hails from Periyeri village in Salem District of Tamil Nadu.”Considering the family circumstances of the deceased student, I have ordered a solatium of Rs three lakh to his family.”

The Chief Minister said he has directed officials to render all assistance immediately to bring the body of the student back to his native village.

