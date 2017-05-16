jnu student missing for seven months: Delhi Police writes to DGs for leads on Najeeb

File photo File photo

With JNU student Najeeb Ahmad missing for seven months now, Delhi Police have written to director generals (DGs) of police and prisons of all states, directors of government hospitals providing psychiatric treatment and railway police to share any information they get about the student.

DCP (crime branch) Dr G Ramgopal Naik told The Indian Express that they have widened their probe in the case. “Initially, we were the only ones looking for him. Now, we have involved others agencies as well to get a breakthrough,” he said.

A special team of the Crime Branch, comprising 70 police personnel — including three inspectors and an ACP-rank officer, Shweta Chauhan — are working round-the-clock to trace Najeeb’s whereabouts. Sources said the team is yet to get any credible leads. Sources said the letter, written by DCP Naik, was sent out last week. “Providing a picture of Najeeb, DCP Naik has urged all government hospitals to provide psychiatric treatment to check details of all their patients — especially those who were admitted from October 20 last year and match their details with Najeeb,” the sources added. He also asked police in all states to share information of people arrested under bailable offences since October 20 last year, and prisons to scan their records.

Railway police have been asked to check details of unidentified bodies recovered since October 20. “Investigators have started receiving responses… Local police from Nallur in Tamil Nadu said they have checked details of arrested people but have not found anything related to Najeeb,” sources said.

Sources said police also asked the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to check if Najeeb went abroad. But they said they did not have any details about him. “DCP Naik, along with ACP Chauhan, also met the imam of Fatehpuri Masjid in Chandni Chowk and requested him to make announcements about Najeeb during their prayers,” the sources added

Police had initially announced a reward of Rs 50,000 in October for anyone with information about Najeeb. It was increased to Rs 10 lakh in January. “Several teams have visited Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chennai, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and some villages in Maharashtra and Nepal. Last month, police received a call from Odisha. The caller claimed Najeeb was with him. He said he would provide details only after police gave him money. A team was immediately sent to Odisha, which found that the call was made by a 16-year-old boy who wanted to earn a quick buck,” the sources said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now