JNU student harassment: 4 men sent to 14-day judicial custody

A court here Monday sent four people, arrested for allegedly threatening a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student with rape near Bhardwaj Lake, to 14 days’ judicial custody. The four accused — Sachin (20), Deepak (30), Pramod (35) and Harish (40) — were produced before duty magistrate Manoj Rana at the Faridabad Civil Court.

The woman also recorded her statement before the duty magistrate. A ‘test identification parade’ of the accused will be held on Wednesday. In her complaint filed at the Vasant Kunj (North) police station in Delhi, the woman alleged that she was threatened with rape and six of her friends were roughed up by a group of locals near Bhardwaj Lake in Asola on August 14 evening.

The woman said that she lodged her complaint at Vasant Kunj (North) police station in Delhi after the Haryana Police refused to take cognisance of her complaint. She also alleged that Haryana Police officials questioned her character and made her write an apology letter.

Later, a sub-inspector of Haryana Police was suspended for allegedly failing to take note of her complaint. “During investigation, we have found that the four people were involved in the case. They are residents of Faridabad village and were arrested from their hideouts on Saturday,” Astha Modi, Deputy Commissioner of Faridabad (NIT), told PTI.

The police officer said they had applied for the ‘test identification parade’ of the arrested accused by the woman and her friends. It would be conducted on Wednesday, she added. In her complaint, the woman said she had gone to Surajkund with six of her friends.

While she was on a motorcycle with two of her friends, an inebriated man asked them to stop, she said in her complaint. The man questioned them as to why they were roaming in the area till late in the night and raised aspersions on her character, the police said.

The police added that the man then allegedly called his father and brother, and assaulted the woman and her friends. They also took her to a shed nearby where they threatened her with rape. In the meantime, the woman’s other friends arrived there and rescued her and her two friends, the police said.

On the basis of her complaint, a zero FIR was registered at the Vasant Kunj (North) police station and the case was transferred to Surajkund police station in Haryana. A zero FIR is generally a complaint lodged with the police by the victim of a cognisable offence or by someone on his or her behalf.

