JNU student found dead: Victim not part of any political group, say Cops

A day after 29-year-old JNU M Phil student J Muthukrishan was found dead in Munirka Vihar, police launched a probe and said that he “was not a part of any politically active group on campus”. Police said the post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday.

Police said Muthukrishan’s friend Gomen Kim, a South Korean national who lives with his family, had invited him for lunch on Holi. Kim had also invited two other friends from JNU to his house. Muthukrishan had been staying at Jhelum hostel for the last six months, said police, adding that he was pursuing M Phil from Centre for Historical Studies in JNU.

DCP (south) Ishwar Singh said, “It is too early to comment on his association. But so far, we know that he was not associated with any student groups in JNU. He neither made any complaint to the JNU administration nor was there any complaint against him by the administration.”

“We conducted a search of his hostel room and the room where his body was found. But no suicide note has been recovered. We have sealed both the rooms. Forensic teams will examine them again,” he said.

Sources said police have recorded the statements of Kim and others who had come for lunch. Sources said they have told police that Muthukrishan complained of uneasiness when they were watching a movie on TV. “He complained of some shivers, so Kim asked him take a nap in his bedroom. Kim also gave him a blanket. But when he did not open the room despite repeated attempts, they called police,” said sources.

