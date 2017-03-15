JNU student found dead, father demands CBI probe: Autopsy to be videographed, kin want doctor of choice

House number 196 in Munirka Vihar, where the student was found hanging. Abhinav Saha House number 196 in Munirka Vihar, where the student was found hanging. Abhinav Saha

Even as the family of Dalit MPhil student J Muthukrishan on Tuesday demanded a doctor of their choice to conduct the postmortem examination, AIIMS wrote to the police that the entire examination will be videographed. AIIMS is likely to conduct the post-mortem examination on March 15.

Dr Sudhir Gupta, Professor and Head, Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, AIIMS, told The Indian Express that he has ordered in writing for the postmortem to be videographed. The order comes against the backdrop of the family’s request to order a CBI investigation into the matter.

Gupta said the examination will be videographed to ensure all material evidence is available with investigators, in case it is transferred to a different investigating agency. “It (videography) is done in a case which is contested or requires further cross examination. Suppose this case goes to the CBI or a commission is formed — all materials should be available for cross examination of facts mentioned in the postmortem report,” Dr Gupta said.

The AIIMS official said three videos will be recorded during the examination. “The body will be videographed in the clothing and its general appearance, during the start of the examination and the end of it. Three different videos will be made. In addition, still photographs will be taken of the body from all angles,” Gupta added. Meanwhile, AIIMS has formed a medical board of five doctors, who will conduct the examination. The board will be headed by Dr Gupta.

On Tuesday, the family of the deceased demanded that there be a three-member team of doctors, of which two should be from outside AIIMS — more specifically, Dalit doctors from Chennai. “We want to bring in Dr Karunakaran Madikaran from Madras Medical College,” said Ramesh Nathan, general secretary of National Campaign on Dalit Human Rights.

“The order of the board’s constitution has been given to police. The family members are having some reservations related to the investigation. Hence, we are waiting before the postmortem is conducted. It is the police’s prerogative to decide when they want to conduct the autopsy,” Dr Gupta said. Police sources said the autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday.

“The relatives are asking for a doctor of their choice to be allowed. But it is not permissible under legal provisions. The Madras High Court, in two separates cases, had refused a similar plea and directed the medical board of AIIMS to conduct a post-mortem,” an AIIMS official said.

