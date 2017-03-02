JNU sedition case: Delhi Police say even final draft of chargesheet not ready

A case was registered on February 12, after a nine-minute video posted by a news channel came to light, purportedly showing JNU students raising “anti-national” slogans on the death anniversary of convicted terrorist Afzal Guru. (Source: Tashi Tobgyal) A case was registered on February 12, after a nine-minute video posted by a news channel came to light, purportedly showing JNU students raising “anti-national” slogans on the death anniversary of convicted terrorist Afzal Guru. (Source: Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi Police Wednesday said the probe into the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) sedition case was still on and that they need more time to file the chargesheet. The final draft of the chargesheet is yet to be made but the Delhi Police Special Cell, which is investigating the case, is working to complete the investigations as soon as possible, they said.

Special Commissioner of Police (southwestern range) Dependra Pathak said that all the media reports on the chargesheet were mere speculation and that it would be wrong to jump into conclusions. “It is a sensitive case and is under investigation. It wont be appropriate to jump into any conclusion. Whatever the media jas reported is just speculation,” said Pathak.

Sources, however, said the process of preparation of the chargesheet has already begun and that police have identified five more persons in connection with the case. These five include people from Jamia Nagar as well as Kashmir, who were allegedly called to the campus just for the event on February 9, 2016.

During investigation, sources said, police have found that the then JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar was at the event but it has not been established if he raised any contentious slogans. Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya are suspected to be the main accused in the case, sources said.

A case under section 124 A/34 was registered on February 12 at Vasant Kunj North police station, after a nine-minute video posted by a news channel came to light, purportedly showing JNU students raising “anti-national” slogans on the death anniversary of convicted terrorist Afzal Guru.