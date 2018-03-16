JNU professor, accused of sexual harassment, resigns from two administrative posts

The professor, against whom such a complaint has been made, has in the meantime tendered his resignation from his administrative positions.” (File) The professor, against whom such a complaint has been made, has in the meantime tendered his resignation from his administrative positions.” (File)

A Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor, who has been accused of sexual harassment by a group of women students of the university, resigned from two administrative posts on “moral grounds” on Friday. He, however, alleged that the allegation against him was a “motivated move” by students with vested interests.

Speaking to PTI, the professor said, “I resigned on moral grounds. I am outraged because of this mala fide, motivated move, trying to malign my character. I feel mentally harassed.”

The students of the university’s School of Life Sciences (SLS) have called a march to the Vasant Kunj police station at around 9 pm today, demanding the arrest of the professor. An FIR has been filed against the professor at the Vasant Kunj police station, following the allegation of sexual harassment.

The professor held two administrative posts in JNU — the director of the Human Resources Development Centre (HRDC) and the director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC).

The university administration, in a statement, said, “A few students of the School of Life Sciences of JNU met the top administrative officials and verbally expressed their grievances against a professor. They were assured that the administration will look into their grievances. The professor, against whom such a complaint has been made, has in the meantime tendered his resignation from his administrative positions.”

