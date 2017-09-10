JNU polls: United Left supporters take out victory march

Students from the Left Coalition rejoice as they lead in the JNUSU polls. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Students from the Left Coalition rejoice as they lead in the JNUSU polls. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Soon after the announcement of JNU Students Union election results early today, supporters of the victorious United Left alliance celebrated the win by taking out a procession in the varsity campus. The procession began from the School of International Studies to the famous Ganga Dhaba.

At the forefront were newly-elected leaders, Geeta Kumari – president, Simone Zoya Khan – vice president, Duggirala Srikrishna – general secretary, and Shubhanshu Singh – joint secretary. Kumari (24) a second year M Phil student of history from the School of Social Sciences hails from Panipat, Haryana. An activist of AISA for five years she had been elected councillor twice and was a student representative to the GS-CASH (Gender Sensitive Committee Against Sexual Harassment) in 2015.

Kumari, who attributed her victory to students, promised to ensure justice for missing student Najeeb and raise the issue of seat cuts after taking charge. Zoya Khan (26) born in Banda, Uttar Pradesh and brought up in Numaligarh in Assam, is a second year PhD student from Centre for Indo Pacific Studies in JNU’s School of International Studies. The AISA activist, whose mother tongue is Urdu, found moral support from her parents, particularly from her mother Nishat throughout the election process. Khan’s father is a retired school teacher.

First year PhD student Duggirala Srikrishna, who campaigned on the slogan of ‘Save JNU, save democracy’, hails from Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh. An SFI leader, Srikrishna is an active student leader and draws his popularity from being successful after bringing several amenities to students of SIS, the school which he belongs to. He scored the highest number of votes – 2,082 -leaving his rivals from other parties to bite the dust.

Singh (25), doing second year PhD in ‘Politics of Naming and Renaming’ from School of Social Sciences in JNU is a native of Agra. An active member of Democratic Students Federation for the past five years, he finished his under graduation from Sri Venkateshwara college, Delhi University, and masters from JNU.

He promised to take up seat cut issue immediately after taking oath as JNUSU joint secretary.

