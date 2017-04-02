JNU moves High Court to restrain students from holding demonstration

Alleging that JNU students have disobeyed court’s direction, despite assurance given by them before it, the plea has sought action against those who violated the order. (Representational Image) Alleging that JNU students have disobeyed court’s direction, despite assurance given by them before it, the plea has sought action against those who violated the order. (Representational Image)

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has moved the Delhi High Court seeking direction to restrain its students from staging any demonstration within 100 metres of the administrative block.

The plea by the JNU administration was filed before Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, who had recently asked the students to ensure the decibel levels were kept low during protests so that there was no disturbance in the functioning of the university.

The court had on March 17 modified its order restraining the students from protesting within 100 metres of the block and had directed that the protest, if any, should be peaceful and not block lanes or roads leading to the administrative block.

Alleging that the students of JNU have disobeyed the court’s direction, despite assurance given by them before it, the plea has sought action against the ones who have violated the order.

The petition by JNU’s counsel Monika Arora has sought “immediate indulgence of the court” while highlighting that on March 23 the students had staged a dharna, burnt the effigy of the Vice Chancellor right outside the administrative block and blocked entry and exit of university officials.

While seeking direction to the police to provide adequate security as and when requested, the plea sought direction that “no dharna/demonstration/street plays etc. will be allowed with or without noise making instruments within 100 metres of the administrative block” of the JNU.

The court has fixed the plea for hearing on April 12.

The court’s earlier direction were issued on JNU’s plea against the blocking of its administrative department by the agitating students.

Earlier, during hearing of the plea, the court had suggested the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) President and the administration to have a meaningful dialogue among them, which may lead to resolution of several problems.

