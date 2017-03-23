JNU missing student: Don’t defame my son by linking him to IS, says Najeeb’s mother

Fatima Nafees at the press conference. Prem Nath Pandey Fatima Nafees at the press conference. Prem Nath Pandey

Fatima Nafees, mother of missing Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmad, on Wednesday trashed reports suggesting Najeeb’s interest in the Islamic State (IS), calling it an attempt to “defame” her son. She said, “Najeeb had always been taught to love his country.”

The Times of India had earlier reported that Najeeb had searched for information on the IS and had even watched related videos on YouTube. However, the Delhi police later denied the report. Breaking down in a room full of reporters at the Press Club of India Wednesday, Nafees said: “Maine socha tha ki media mere bachche ko dhoond ke nikaalne me madad karegi, but they’re defaming my son.

When I got to know, I called up the DCP immediately and asked him, but he said that the police had made no such claim. Those who have abducted Najeeb, are not being interrogated. Their mobiles and laptops are not being searched”.

Arguing that such “conspiracies” were being hatched to break her spirit, Nafees said, “Mera bachha aisa nahi hai ki, humare watan ke khilaf khada ho jaye. Hum (Muslims) kabhi bhi apne watan ke liye jaan dene ko taiyar hain, kabhi bhi aazma ke dekh lena. Hum Musalman kabhi peechhe nahi rahe hain, humne hamesha apne bachche ko yahi sikhaya hai ki tum hindustani ho aur tum hindustani hi rahoge. Hindustan hamara watan hai. Is hi me zinda hue hain, aur is hi mein mil jayenge. Hume is tarah badnaam mat karo. (My son would never go against the nation. We (Muslims) are ready to lay down our lives for the nation, you can test us if you want. We always taught our son that he belongs to India, and will remain so… Please do not defame us like this).”

JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Mohit Pandey, who also addressed the press conference, said a certain communal picture of Najeeb was being painted from him “slapping ABVP activists for wearing kalava (sacred Hindu thread) to now this story of him showing interest in the IS”.

Chief spokesperson of Delhi Police Dependra Pathak said that during investigation into Najeeb’s disappearance, they have not found any link with the Islamic State. The police said no such report was submitted to the court, as mentioned in the media report.

