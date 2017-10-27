JNU missing student: Delhi Court reserves order on CBI plea

The CBI had on October 16 approached the court seeking early hearing of its plea seeking consent of the suspect students for a polygraph test.(File photo) The CBI had on October 16 approached the court seeking early hearing of its plea seeking consent of the suspect students for a polygraph test.(File photo)

A Delhi court on Friday reserved its order on the CBI’s plea seeking advancing of hearing on its application for polygraph test on nine students in connection with the missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed. Additional Chief Metropoitan Magistrate Samar Vishal fixed the matter for order on October 30 in a packed court room in the presence of eight Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students.

The students, in pursuance to summons issued against them, appeared in the court which was hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) plea for early hearing recording their consent for lie-detection test regarding the disappearance of Najeeb in October last year.

Najeeb, a first-year MSc Biotechnology student, has been missing from the Mahi Mandavi hostel in JNU since October 16, 2016.

The CBI had on October 16 approached the court seeking early hearing of its plea seeking consent of the suspect students for a polygraph test. The application was moved by the agency on the direction of the Delhi High Court for an early hearing of the plea, which has been adjourned to January 24, 2018.

27-year-old Najeeb went missing after a scuffle at his JNU hostel allegedly with ABVP activists. The RSS students wing has denied any involvement in his disappearance.

A Delhi court had on May 3 quashed a police order summoning nine JNU students for recording their consent or denial for lie-detector test in the case after it noted a defect in the notice sent by the investigating officer to the students.

On May 16, the high court handed over probe of the case to the CBI.

The nine students, who are suspects in the case, had approached a magisterial court challenging the notice sent to them by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police seeking their presence before the magistrate for recording of their statement.

The notice was sent after the Delhi High Court had asked the police to explore other avenues of probe as all other leads had not yielded any result.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App