JNU missing student: Delhi court allows CBI’s plea

A Delhi court on Monday allowed a CBI plea on early hearing of an application seeking the consent of nine students for lie detection test in connection with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmed who has been missing for over a year now. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal posted the matter for November 10 and sought the response of the nine students on the central probe agency’s application. Najeeb, a first-year MSc Biotechnology student, has been missing from the Mahi Mandavi hostel in JNU since October 16, 2016, after a scuffle with ABVP activists.

The CBI had on October 16 approached the court seeking early hearing of its plea seeking the consent of the suspect students for a polygraph test. The application was moved by the agency on the direction of the Delhi High Court for an early hearing of the plea, which has been adjourned to January 24, 2018. The RSS students wing has denied any involvement in his disappearance.

A Delhi court had on May 3 quashed a police order summoning the nine students for recording their consent or denial for the lie-detector test in the case after it noted a defect in the notice sent by the investigating officer to the students. On May 16, the high court handed over probe of the case to the CBI.

The nine students, who are suspects in the case, had approached a magisterial court challenging the notice sent to them by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police seeking their presence before the magistrate for the recording of their statement. The notice was sent after the Delhi High Court had asked the police to explore other avenues of the probe as all other leads had not yielded any result.

