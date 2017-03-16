JNU dalit student’s body brought to his hometown in Salem

Dalit scholar Muthu Krishnan (File Photo) Dalit scholar Muthu Krishnan (File Photo)

The body of Dalit JNU scholar Muthukrishnan, who allegedly committed suicide at a friend’s residence in Delhi, was on Thursday brought to his home town in Salem. The body was brought this morning from Chennai and kept at his house for people to pay homage.

Muthukrishnan, a resident of Tamil Nadu’s Salem district, completed his MPhil from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) in 2015 before joining JNU for his PhD.

The student, who was staying at JNU’s Jhelum hostel, was found hanging from the ceiling fan at a friend’s residence in South Delhi’s Munirka area on March 13.

Muthukrishnan, said to be at the forefront of a students’ movement following research scholar Rohith Vemula’s death, had severely criticised the varsity’s admission policy in a Facebook post days before taking the extreme step.

In his post, which has gone viral, the 28-year-old student had also slammed the recent prohibitory order by JNU authorities banning protests at the administration block.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now