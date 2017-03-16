JNU dalit student death: Abetment to suicide case after complaint by father

Dalit scholar Muthu Krishnan (File Photo) Dalit scholar Muthu Krishnan (File Photo)

Two days after JNU M.Phil student J Muthukrishnan was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his friend’s house, Delhi Police on Wednesday registered a case under IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide) as well as under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against unknown persons at Vasant Vihar police station. Sources said the case was registered following a complaint by Muthukrishnan’s father, Jeevanandhaam. Sources said the case might be transferred to the Crime Branch. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chinmoy Biswal said the complaint was converted into an FIR after taking legal opinion from the Delhi Police’s prosecution branch.

The chief prosecutor stated in the FIR: “The allegations are that the deceased was facing constant caste-based harassment and discrimination in his academic pursuits from his centre. From the preliminary enquiry, it appears that the deceased committed suicide as a result of caste-based harassment, therefore a prima facie offence of SC/ST(POA)/306 IPC is made out. However, the probe agency can add the section of penal law as per the opinion of the autopsy doctor with regard to the cause of death.”

The student was found hanging at his friend’s place in Munirka Vihar, where he had gone for lunch, on March 13. His friends told police that before his death, he had complained of uneasiness and had gone to take rest in one of the rooms. The room was later found to be locked from the inside. Police said they will wait for the final autopsy report before probing further. Sources said police have also preserved the student’s viscera and sent it for forensic examination.

