JNU Chief Proctor resigns over alleged differences with administration

A top JNU official who was leading the inquiry into missing student Najeeb Ahmad’s case besides other disciplinary issues on campus, resigned from the post allegedly over some differences with administration prompting the varsity to appoint his replacement. The Vice Chancellor met Chief Proctor AP Dimri today following his resignation and decided to appoint Vibha Tandon, a professor in varsity’s Special Centre for Molecular Medicine, as his replacement.

This is the second time that a chief proctor has resigned since the new vice-chancellor took over last January. Dimri had taken over as Chief Proctor, when his predecessor had resigned citing personal reasons following the controversy on campus in February last year over an event during which anti-national slogans were allegedly raised.

Dimri, when contacted, refused to share any details on the reasons behind his resignation. University officials also refused to comment further, saying his resignation letter doesn’t mention any reason.

According to sources, Dimri had differences with the administration over handling of a few disciplinary issues on campus, including the recent altercation between two groups following which Najeeb went missing.

“He was leading an inquiry into the case. Then the disruption of the Academic Council meeting happened where nine students were suspended. The administration also banned any sort of protests or demonstration near its building. Dimri had certain differences with the authorities over handling of these issues,” a source close to Dimri said.

The Proctor’s office is responsible for handling all the disciplinary issues on campus, including ordering of inquiry, probing the issues and recommending punishment for the students.