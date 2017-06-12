Jnanpith awardee writer and poet C Narayana Reddy passes away

Noted writer and poet C Narayana Reddy passes away on Monday. ANI photo Noted writer and poet C Narayana Reddy passes away on Monday. ANI photo

Noted poet and writer Cingireddi Narayana Reddy, recipient of the Jnanpith Award in 1988, passed away on Monday, news agency ANI reported. He was 85. Reddy was a renowned Telugu poet who also wrote several songs for Telugu movies.

Reddy was born in a remote village of Karimnagar district in Andhra Pradesh on July 29, 1931. He had a MA and PhD in Telugu literature from Osmania University where he also worked as a professor.

In 1992, he was felicitated with country’s third-highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, and was nominated to the Upper House of Parliament in 1997. Reddy was awarded the prestigious Jnanpith award in 1988 for his poetic work Visvambara which was also translated in three other languages.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd