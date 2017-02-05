JMM calls agitation to protect rights of ‘sons of soil’

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has asked his party workers to launch an agitation to protect the rights of the “sons of the soil” from exploitation. (Representational Image) Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has asked his party workers to launch an agitation to protect the rights of the “sons of the soil” from exploitation. (Representational Image)

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has asked his party workers to launch an agitation to protect the rights of the “sons of the soil” from exploitation. “If the USA, a developed country, can adopt a policy for the interest of its people then why can not we launch an agitation in Jharkhand for the protection of the son of the soil,” the JMM leader said addressing the 45th foundation day celebrations of the party here at golf ground on Saturday.

He claimed that Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act (CNT) and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act (SPT) had been amended for the interest of outside traders and companies. “So it’s high time an agitation is launched in the state for the interest of the locals,” he said.

Party founder Shibu Soren also called upon the party cadres to prepare themselves to “face bullets” for the “safety of land”.

“Your life would be meaningless if your land is lost. So, prepare yourself to face bullets if the government tries to take your land,” he said.

“Land belongs to people but it is the government that controls its minerals,” he said.

“People of Jharkhand never got the benefit after its creation as a separate state. So it is time to launch a fresh stir for the rights of the son of the soil,” he said.