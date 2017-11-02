J&K’s Anantnag: Five CRPF jawans injured in militant attack

Three CRPF jawans received bullet injuries while two others were injured after getting hit by broken glass panes of the vehicle. (Source: ANI) Three CRPF jawans received bullet injuries while two others were injured after getting hit by broken glass panes of the vehicle. (Source: ANI)

At least five jawans were injured after militants attacked a CRPF vehicle in Jammu-Kashmir’s Anantnag district, PTI reported on Thursday. Militants opened fire at the vehicle of the 96 Battalion CRPF at Lazibal in Anantnag district at 8.30 am, a police official said told the news agency.

He said three CRPF jawans received bullet injuries while two others were injured after getting hit by broken glass panes of the vehicle. The injured personnel have been admitted to a hospital, he said, adding an operation has been launched to track down the assailants.

