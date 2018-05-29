J-K’s 20-member team qualifies for regional skill competition in UP

A team comprising 20 from J&K qualifies for regional skill-level competition in UP A team comprising 20 from J&K qualifies for regional skill-level competition in UP

In a first, a 20-member team from Jammu and Kashmir is participating in the regional skill competition in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The toppers of the competition will compete in a national-level competition to represent India in an international one in Russia next year. The candidates were selected after a state-level competition was organised by the J&K Skill Development Mission. The team includes nine teenagers.

“It is very heartening to see our youth participating in the regional skill competition and I am hopeful that the contestants will perform well and bring laurels to the state,” J&K Minister for Technical Education Imran Ansari said. “I am also hopeful that they come out with flying colours at the regional level competition”.

The youngest participant is a 15-year-old boy, Mir Faizan, who will showcase his skills in Mobile Robotics, which was not originally part of the state competition. However, Mir was given a wild card after impressing members of the Mission with his skills in the subject.

“I have a deep interest in the field of mobile robotics and have earlier competed with college-level students at IIT Delhi’s ‘Robotryst’,” the Class XII student of Green Valley Educational Institute in Srinagar said. “I won a bronze medal in that competition.”

While 12 disciplines were chosen for the state-level skill competition, candidates from only nine of them were chosen for the regional competition to be held at Lucknow from May 31.

“Out of 12 shortlisted skills, only nine skills had competitions and winners. For rest of the three skills the candidates were not up to the mark,” said Sheikh Asif, spokesperson of the J-K Skill Development Mission.

The skills in which the candidates will compete include automobile technology, mechanical CAD, Web Design, Graphic Designing, Fashion Technology, Beauty Therapy besides the traditional skills of carpentry, cooking and confectionery making.

“We have provided rigorous training to the candidates in and outside the state in order to prepare them for regional competition,” said P G N Suhail, Director, J-K Skill Development Mission. “These candidates have immense potential to shine. I am sure they will be selected for the national and international skill competitions as well”.

The candidates shortlisted from the regional competition in Lucknow will be selected for the National Skill Competition that would be held in July. The National Competition toppers will make it to the international competition ‘World Skills Competition, Russia-2019’. The regional and national competitions are organised by the ‘World Skills India’ a subsidiary of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

