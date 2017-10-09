JKPCC asks Rahul Gandhi to take over as Congress President

Though Congress Working Committee had last year passed a resolution appealing Rahul Gandhi to take command of the party, it has been the first time that any state unit has publicly made such an appeal especially at the culmination of party’s organizational elections.(Photo BY AICC) Though Congress Working Committee had last year passed a resolution appealing Rahul Gandhi to take command of the party, it has been the first time that any state unit has publicly made such an appeal especially at the culmination of party’s organizational elections.(Photo BY AICC)

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday called upon the party’s national vice president Rahul Gandhi to take over command of the organization in the country.

The appeal came at a meeting of newly elected delegates of the PCC held under the chairmanship of Hussain Dalwai, a Rajya Sabha member. The meeting was attended by PCC president G A Mir and other senior functionaries including party MLAs and MLCs among others.

`The participants unanimously called upon the party’s national vice president Rahul Gandhi to take command of the party at the national level,’ said Congress chief spokesperson in the state, Ravinder Sharma. They also unanimously authorized party present president Sonia Gandhi to finalize the list of AICC members and also the name of party’s new president in the state, he added.

Though Congress Working Committee had last year passed a resolution appealing Rahul Gandhi to take command of the party, it has been the first time that any state unit has publicly made such an appeal especially at the culmination of party’s organizational elections.

About party delegates authorizing Sonia Gandhi name as party’s new state president, sources said that though G A Mir, a former minister and senior leader, took over charge of the PCC only two and a half year ago, the move has come in view of the culmination of party’s new membership drive going on for the past three years. The party president may rename Mir as PCC president, but the selection of new president takes place after the culmination of new membership drive, sources added.

