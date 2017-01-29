JKNPP protests settlement of immigrant Muslims in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party Sunday held a protest against the settlement of Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslims here, alleging that it is a conspiracy to reduce Dogras to minority by engineering demographic changes. Led by the party chairman Harsh Dev Singh, the activists wore black gowns printed with slogans like “Quit Jammu Rohingyas-Bangladeshis” as they staged a demonstration against the state government for the settlement in Jammu, the home of Dogra population.

Watch what else is making news:



“It is conspiracy to to reduce Dogra population to minority in their bastion Jammu by engineering demographic changes,” Singh told reporters. He claimed that the ingression and unlawful settlement of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Jammu is a grave threat to the cultural, historical and religious identity of Dogras.

The party staged a vigorous protest demonstration seeking the Muslims’ immediate repatriation to their native countries. He said that the Jammu and Kashmir government had admitted on the floor of the House that there were several thousands of Burmese and Bangladeshi immigrants who had been unlawfully settled in the outskirts of Jammu city and Samba by several NGOs and Madrasas.

Earlier, thousands of Tibetan Muslim refugees who were forced to flee China had also been inhabited by the state government in the colonies located at Idgah, Badamwari and Gulshan Mohalla in Kashmir and Ladakh, Singh said.

He said the events like mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, communal and fascist ideology of the separatists, and the state government’s silence over the unlawful settlement of foreign nationals was undoubtedly manipulative and dangerous.

Singh called upon intellectual forums, social organisations, nationalist forces, youth and student organisations to get united to launch a mass agitation against the settlement of foreign nationals in Jammu.

Hitting out at the Centre for its despicable apathy in addressing the grave issue, he said that the BJP leadership was merely issuing press statements for public and media consumption with all their jingoistic claims falling flat.