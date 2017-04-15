JKNPP holds stir, demands imposition of Governor’s rule in J&K

JKNPP workers held protests against the “humiliation of the security personnel” of CRPF and other armed forces by the “anti-national” elements in Kashmir. JKNPP workers held protests against the “humiliation of the security personnel” of CRPF and other armed forces by the “anti-national” elements in Kashmir.

Peeved over the “deteriorating” law and order situation in Kashmir Valley, JKNPP on Saturday held protests and demanded imposition of Governor’s rule in the state. Led by its Chairman Harsh Dev Singh, Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party workers held protests against the “humiliation of the security personnel” of CRPF and other armed forces by the “anti-national” elements in Kashmir.

The JKNPP workers torched the effigy of BJP-PDP coalition and raised slogans against the central and the state governments.

“The law and order situation in the state is deteriorating fast as also the demoralisation caused to the security forces due to unwarranted restraints forced upon them by the central government,” Singh, who is also a former minister, told reporters here today.

“The Modi-led government has restrained troops in Kashmir thereby setting high degree of demoralisation among them, which has not only encouraged militants, stone-pelters and separatists but triggered unrest and situations like that,” he alleged.

He described the security scenario as “unprecedented” which “qualified for imposition of Governor’s rule in the state”.

“With the incumbent government pursuing appeasement policy and promoting the rampaging anti-nationals, subversives and the separatists in the state, it was a fit case for invocation of section 92 of the state Constitution for imposition of Governor’s rule,” Singh said.

“Never before in the history of the state had brave Indian soldiers been so humiliated as to be slapped, stoned, booed, manhandled and humiliated openly,” he said.

Singh said that the Indian soldier had embraced death smilingly at the borders while fighting the enemy but “assault on his self respect by pampered brutes was wholly unacceptable”.

Holding the central and state governments responsible for the “unprecedented chaos and disorder” in the state, Singh lambasted the BJP in particular for its “failure to appropriately respond to the highly volatile and explosive situation in the recent past”.

He said that not only was the assault on Indian jawans in the BJP-coalition government “most shocking” but it further owed an explanation for the extremely low polling in the Kashmir elections which had fallen to an all time low of 2 per cent.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now