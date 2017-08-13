JKNPP claims withdrawal of security to its leaders

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party’s logo (Source: Facebook/JKNPP) Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party’s logo (Source: Facebook/JKNPP)

The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Sunday claimed that the state government had withdrawn the security of its leaders, and said they have sought the intervention of Governor N N Vohra.

The Jammu and Kashmir government’s step to withdraw the security of JKNPP leaders “was purely vengeance and political vendetta”, the party’s chairman Harsh Dev Singh alleged. “We exposed the misdeeds and multiple failures of the PDP-BJP government which is now indulging in harassment and trying to restrict the political activities of the party,” he told PTI.

The former minister, Singh, said he had been given a police guard and a vehicle after his security was withdrawn last year. “Yesterday, I was told to deposit the gypsy and the Personal Security Officer. I protested and demanded security cover at par with other former ministers and heads of political parties,” he said

“We are not going to stay silent on the issue. We will be holding a protest outside the house of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti here,” Singh said, adding he had brought the matter to her notice five months back. He said, “The governor should seek complete details of protected persons and the facilities being provided to them. If a PDP or BJP worker is provided a number of security, vehicles and fuel, why are we being ignored.”

The government, especially the BJP, would be responsible if any “mishap or physical harm” happens, Singh said. Singh alleged that district magistrates have also been issued orders to direct JKNPP leaders not to hold rallies or public meetings without permission, “something unheard in earlier governments”.

