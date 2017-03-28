J&K: Live grenade found outside militant’s house in Pulwama, defused

South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A live grenade was recovered from outside the house of a suspected militant in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The grenade was found in front of the house of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Sameer alias Tiger at Drabgam in Pulwama, a police official alleged. Immediately after its discovery, a bomb disposal squad was sent to the spot and the grenade was defused, said the official, adding there was no damage caused by the controlled explosion.

