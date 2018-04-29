JKLF chief Yasin Malik ‘assaulted’, arrested on way to protest march; police deny reports

The state police, however, called the allegations of assault baseless and said Yasin Malik was arrested as he was found traveling in a vehicle without papers. (File) The state police, however, called the allegations of assault baseless and said Yasin Malik was arrested as he was found traveling in a vehicle without papers. (File)

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik was allegedly assaulted and arrested on Saturday when the separatist leader was on way to take part in a demonstration at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. The police have, however, strongly rebutted the reports of an assault on Malik.

According to JKLF spokesman, the police stopped Malik’s car when he was on his way to take part in the protest meet called by the Joint Resistance Leadership – an amalgam of separatist outfits – and assaulted him. They claimed that Malik and Bashir Kashmiri, who was accompanying the JKLF chief, were later arrested.

Condemning the assault on Malik, Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq tweeted: “Strongly condemn police assault, manhandling and arrest of JKLF chief #YasinMalik by police when he was on way to #JamaMasjid to take part in a peaceful protest against unabated killings of youth, use of force on student and continuous illegal arrests of leaders by NIA.” He also posted video in which JKLF chief was purportedly seen being manhandled by the police officers.

The state police, however, called the allegations of assault baseless and said Malik was arrested as he was found traveling in a vehicle without papers. A police spokesman said: “A team from police station Khanyar was on a routine Naka (patrol) duty when around 12.10 pm a Sedan Car Honda CRV, bearing registration No DL3C AK 2197, was intercepted by the team. The travelers were requested to produce the registration papers of the said car. However, the travelers on board, which included JKLF Chief Yasin Malik and Bashir Kashmiri, instead of producing papers, created obstruction in the lawful duty.” He said the police initiated action under relevant provision of law.

