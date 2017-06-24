JKLF chief Yasin Malik arrested in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik. (File Photo: IANS/PIB) Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik. (File Photo: IANS/PIB)

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik was arrested by police here on Saturday. A spokesman of the JKLF said Malik was arrested from his residence in Maisuma area. Malik along with Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq has been spearheading the separatist resistance in the Kashmir Valley for over one year.

