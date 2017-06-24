JKLF chief Yasin Malik arrested in Srinagar

By: IANS | Srinagar | Published:June 24, 2017 11:08 am
Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik was arrested by police here on Saturday. A spokesman of the JKLF said Malik was arrested from his residence in Maisuma area. Malik along with Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq has been spearheading the separatist resistance in the Kashmir Valley for over one year.
- Jun 24, 2017 at 11:21 amCongrats..!! Now give him chilli danda treatment..twice a day for a week..he will then learn to yell, "Bharat Mata ki Jai"Reply
- Jun 24, 2017 at 11:38 am"bharat mata ki jai" naare will not make him or anyone a nationalist or even a desh bhakt. he should instead be given a fair trial and punished for inciting violence and hatred. a fair trial will make sure that he is guilty and that way we respect our judiciary system cuz we respect our country.Reply