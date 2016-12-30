JKLF chairman Yasin Malik detained before protest march

Police arrests Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Yasin Malik on Friday detained at Pulwama. Express File Photo by Shuaib Masoodi Police arrests Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Yasin Malik on Friday detained at Pulwama. Express File Photo by Shuaib Masoodi

JKLF chairman Yasin Malik was on Friday detained at Pulwama as he led his supporters to stage a protest march against Jammu and Kashmir government’s decision to issue identity certificates to West Pakistani Refugees. Malik was detained along with several of his supporters. They were taken into preventive custody, a police official said.

Separatists groups had called for protests today against the government decision to issue identity certificates to West Pakistan Refugees living in the state since partition in 1947.

The state government has decided to issue identity cards to the refugees and had to issue clarification after protests from opposition parties and separatists against the move.

Initially, reports had said the opposition was against the government move to issue domicile certificates, but the state government said it was issuing identity certificates.

Other political organisations, including BJP and Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, have slammed separatists for opposing the issuance of certificates to the refugees.

The refugees, settled in Jammu and Kashmir, are citizens of India and have the right to vote in parliamentary polls.

However, they are not permanent residents of the state in terms of Jammu and Kashmir Constitution. They do not enjoy voting rights to the state assembly and local bodies.