JKLF chairman Yasin Malik arrested in Srinagar

File Photo: Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik (Express File Photo/Shuaib Masoodi) File Photo: Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik (Express File Photo/Shuaib Masoodi)

JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik was arrested Sunday morning from his Srinagar residence in Maisuma near Lal Chowk, the police said. Malik has been shifted to central jail in Srinagar, police official informed.

The JKLF chairman had visited the residences of slain Hizbul Mujahideen militants Sabzar Ahmed Bhat and Faizan Muzaffar in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday. The two militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Soimoh area of Tral.

Malik and chairmen of both factions of Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, have called for a two-day shutdown in the Valley to protest the killing of the two militants and the use of “brute force” against the protestors. The separatist trio has also called for a march to Tral on Tuesday to pay tributes to the two militants.

