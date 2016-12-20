Jharkhand to celebrate Guru Gobind Singh birth anniversary

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (Source: Express file photo by Subham Dutta) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (Source: Express file photo by Subham Dutta)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das Tuesday met the representatives of Sikh community from across the state and announced several measures to be taken up for them. The CM announced that a state-level programme would be held at Jamshedpur on the occasion of 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in January, next year.

Das also announced that the government would rename the Ranchi station Road in the name of Guru Gobind Singh, besides a chapter on his life would be included in the government syllabus at Middle School level. The Punjabi Refugee Colony in Jamshedpur would also now be renamed as Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, he told the gathering.

Further, the Chief Minister announced that special trains would be run from Jamshedpur, Dhanbad and Ranchi to Patna to enable the Sikh community members attend Prakash Utsav, birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Patna on January 5.

Also, the Das asked the community members to form a state-level body that should interact with the government and other agencies for various development and welfare measures.

Das said during the meeting that the contribution of the Sikh community right since independence has been immense. He also lauded the community’s efforts to include children from poor background in the schools run by them.

Das also assured them that adequate representation would be given to the Sikh community in the Jharkhand’s Minorities Commission that is likely to be constituted soon. Besides, to a demand for allowing the community to open medical and engineering colleges, the CM told them that a comprehensive policy on making available land at concessional rates for such institutions was being worked upon.

Sources in the CM office said that Sikhs, having less than one per cent share in the population as per 2011 census, contribute heavily in economic activities. They are concentrated in industrial pockets like Jamshedpur, which is also the constituency of the CM and senior Cabinet minister Saryu Rai, Dhanbad, Bokaro and Ranchi.

CM office sources said that the community members have been meeting Raghubar Das in smaller groups. This is the first time the government is involved in the celebrations. The CM wanted to meet them together and know what their demands are and to convey to them what the state can do. The Sikh community members are spread across Jamshedpur, Ranchi and Dhanbad etc, said a source.

