J&K youth who joined militancy returns: Police

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday claimed that another youth who had joined militant ranks recently shunned militancy and returned to his family.

Police said that at least five youths have joined militant ranks in the last 11 days, while local sources claimed that at least 25 youths have taken up arms since January. However, police officials confirmed that some youths have returned after appeals from their families.

“Another mother’s appeal to her son to shun militancy & return home gets response, God bless the family & show path to others,’’ J&K Director General of Police S P Vaid tweeted. However, police didn’t disclose the name and the location of the militant.

After Majid Arshid Khan, a young footballer from south Kashmir, returned 10 days after joining militancy last November, police are not disclosing names of youths who return.

