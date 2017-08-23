J&K welcomes verdict but wary of BJP pushing ‘agenda’

Women celebrate the Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq in Mumbai on Tuesday. Prashant Nadkar Women celebrate the Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq in Mumbai on Tuesday. Prashant Nadkar

ALMOST ALL social, religious, political and civil society leaders as well as the people in Jammu and Kashmir, India’s only Muslim-majority state, welcomed the Supreme Court verdict invalidating instant triple talaq. But there is apprehension among some that this could be a stepping stone for the BJP to push its “agenda” to abolish Muslim personal law and introduce uniform civil code. Nayeema Mehjoor, chairperson of J&K women’s commission, told The Indian Express that the Valley has seen few cases of instant triple talaq. In the few cases that emerged, “we involved different clerics from different schools of thoughts, and in most instances they refused to validate the talaq”.

Calling the SC order a “win-win situation for all”, Mehjoor said, “Women have got some flexibility. There is a clear message that Supreme Court has not trespassed or intervened into Muslim personal law. And the (BJP-led Central) government which was adamant has got something to cheer for.” Besides, she said, “there is also a clear message for (All-India) Muslim Personal Law Board — they need to transform (and) bring reform.” Hamidullah Marazi, professor of Islamic Studies at Kashmir University, also said there are “hardly any cases of instant triple talaq” in Kashmir. “It (instant talaq) is against the spirit of Quran and Hadith. But I believe change should come through education and reform, not by imposition. We need to encourage ulemas, scholars, intellectuals and reformers to bring about this change.”

In Jammu, Mufti Mohammad Illayatullah, imam of Jama Masjid at Talab Khatikan, said, “Islam has prescribed the procedure to be followed for talaq: a man has to give the first talaq and then make efforts for reconciliation for a month before giving the second talaq and again resume reconciliation efforts for another month before giving the third talaq.” Shafiq Mir, chairman of All-J&K Panchayat Conference, welcomed the verdict but added that there should not be “much interference in personal laws of Muslims”.

Srinagar resident Nazir Ahmad said, “BJP has constantly spoken about triple talaq, uniform civil code. They want to abolish Muslim personal law. This could be the first step.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App