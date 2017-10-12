J-K: Villagers confuse Army jawan with braid chopper, hands him over to police

Late Wednesday night, he along with Iqbal drove 25 km on motorcycle from Dargloon to Gursai village near the LoC to meet his girl friend. (File photo) Late Wednesday night, he along with Iqbal drove 25 km on motorcycle from Dargloon to Gursai village near the LoC to meet his girl friend. (File photo)

A soldier, who along with a friend drove nearly 25 km on a motorcycle to meet his girl friend in border Poonch district during wee hours of Thursday, landed in police lock-up after local people caught him on suspicion of being a braid chopper. However, his friend Zaffar Iqbal, managed to escape.

Identifying the soldier as Mustafa Ali, 21, police said that he was posted in Tarkundi area along the Line of Control (LoC). He had come home at Dargloon in Mendhar on leave.

Late Wednesday night, he along with Iqbal drove 25 km on motorcycle from Dargloon to Gursai village near the LoC to meet his girl friend. However, as he did not know her exact address, duo entered into a village with nearly a dozen houses to locate her.

The villagers came to know about their presence only when they started untying the cattle tied by locals outside their houses after having failed to locate girl’s house,

Finding the villagers awake, both Mustafa and Zaffar tried to escape on the motorcycle. After hot chase, the villagers apprehended the former and started beating him suspecting him to be a braid chopper. Later, they handed him over to the police who booked him on charges of trespassing.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd