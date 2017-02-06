J&K Vigilance Commission demands power to take suo moto cognisance of graft charges

The Jammu and Kashmir Vigilance Commission has submitted a proposal to the state government for making amendments to the Vigilance Commission Act to enable the anti-graft panel to take suo moto cognisance of acts of corruption, malpractices and abuse of official position.

Chief Vigilance Commissioner Kuldeep Khoda said: “Proposals have been submitted to the government for making amendments to the Vigilance Commission Act, 2011 to empower the Commission and for ensuring that a transparent and responsive grievance redressal mechanism is put in place.” The amendments proposed by the Commission include “enabling the Commission to take suo moto cognisance of acts of corruption, malpractices and abuse of official position; provision for ensuring timely submission of documents and reports in compliance to the directions of the Commission.

“Constitution of a committee for recommending panels of officers from among whom the most suitable should be selected for posting as Directors Vigilance Organisation on the same lines as provided in the Central Vigilance Commission Act and authorising the Director Vigilance Organisation to recommend posting of Dy SP and above level police officers in the vigilance organisation.”

The CVC also said the anti-corruption body has disposed off nearly 4,000 complaints of graft since its inception in 2013. As many as 4,342 complaints were received by it since 2013. Of this, 3,966 were disposed off and 376 are under scrutiny, Khoda said. He said that out of 1,031 complaints received by the Commission in 2016, 105 were referred for departmental and administrative action and 49 for registration of FIRs and preliminary enquiriess. “597 complaints were dismissed and filed after examination while another 280 were dismissed after thorough inquiry and hearing,” he said.