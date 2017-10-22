J&K: UP man shot dead by militants in Arwani, say police

Earlier in the morning, a militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Handwara region. (Source: Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) Earlier in the morning, a militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Handwara region. (Source: Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

Militants on Sunday night shot dead a man from Uttar Pradesh in Bijbehara in south Kashmir, police said. The deceased identified as Shakir, aged around 35, used to run a street food stall at Arwani in Bijbehara. He was shot twice in his chest and legs, they said. Shakir was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

It was immediately not clear as to who was the behind the killing, but police blamed militant groups for the incident. Shakir had been running the food stall in the area for nine years. He is survived by his wife and two children, police said.

The killing comes a week after a lesser-known militant outfit, Mujahideen-e-Kashmir, asked all non-local Muslims to leave the Valley before October 25.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd