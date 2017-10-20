J&K: Two villagers sustain burns, cattle roasted alive in two fire-related incidents

Two villagers sustained burns and seven sheep were roasted alive in separate incidents of fire caused by the explosion of crackers to celebrate Diwali in Doda district on Thursday night. Giving details, sources said that seven sheep were roasted alive after a house got gutted in the fire at Shiva village. The house owner Om Raj also sustained burns while trying to control the fire.

The fire erupted after a cracker ignited by the victim himself as part of Diwali celebrations fell on stacks of grass lying on the roof of his own house. Before he could do anything to control the flames, fire engulfed the house in view of the extensive use of wood in it.

Another villager got injured after a cracker reportedly hit him in the eye at village Dareja near Bhaderwah town. Identified as Suraj Kumar, he was rushed to Government Medical College Hospital at Jammu for specialized treatment.

